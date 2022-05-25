SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County Health Department has confirmed that an illness that affected more than 100 of the 155 attendees at Camporee earlier this month has been identified as Norovirus.

According to health officials, stool samples taken from those showing symptoms tested positive for Norovirus. Last week, the SCHD said Regional Epidemiologist Molly Dargavell had suspected the cause of the illness was Norovirus, but it had not been officially confirmed at that time.

Camporee took place from Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15 at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville . The camp is owned by the Girl Scouts. According to the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland, Camporee was a Girl Scout event run by volunteers.

The SCHD says the total number of those who have fallen ill in connection to the event is currently at 117. That total includes secondary illnesses where the patient was not at the event, but contracted it from someone who did get sick from attending the event.

This follows multiple water tests by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency throughout Camp Molly Lauman that all came back negative, showing no signs of any contamination. Melissa Spears, administrator for the SCHD said food was also ruled out as a possible source because many people brought their own food to the event and did not eat what was provided.

SCHD officials say norovirus can be contracted by eating contaminated food or drinks, touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, or having direct contact with an infected person such as caring for them or sharing eating utensils.

Health officials say people who have Norovirus are most contagious while showing symptoms and during the first few days after they recover.

Food and water can become easily contaminated with Norovirus because it only takes a “very small amount” of particles for a person to become ill, according to the health department. The SCHD said ways food and water can be contaminated with Norovirus include: