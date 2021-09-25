Can you find your way through a corn maze? Family-friendly event returns

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – After a long year of canceled or postponed events, people are starting to adjust to the “new” normal, which means more foot traffic for area events. The Cooper Family Farm Corn Maize saw one of its busiest years last year, bringing in a crowd even during the pandemic.

As the leaves start to change colors and pumpkins and other fall decorations start to show up this means fall-themed entertainment, something the Cooper Family Farm is known for.

People from all over the tri-state travel to Milton, West Virginia specifically to take in the scenery and put their whits to the test inside the corn maize. The farm’s entertainment also includes campfires, games, and plenty of other activities for kids and adults of all ages.

The owner of the farm Kim Cooper says while other events were canceled due to the pandemic last year, they were able to stay open and because of that, they continued business as usual.

We showed a little raise in our business last year. What we want to do is to give you a quality experience and we’ll space you out. You may have to wait for a few minutes, but it’s well worth the wait. Kim Cooper, Cooper Family Farm Owner and Operator



Families enter the corn maize on Saturday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane ball.

Families who have been through the corn maize before say this is an experience you won’t want to miss.

It feels comfortable to get out and get some activity and to enjoy the nice fall weather. Eric Kutcher, Barboursville resident

Questions and clues along the way make getting lost in this cornfield a fun tradition! The maize will be open every weekend until the end of October and Cooper says they are also offering convenient transportation from their parking lot to the farm for anyone who may need it.

For more information on future dates and times, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.