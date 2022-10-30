CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The portraits of 15,000 sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles and more — all who died from overdoses — were displayed on billboards outside Kanawha County’s early voting location in Charleston on Saturday.

(WOWK 13 News file/Taken by Digital Reporter Amanda Barber)

The faces of those individuals greeted early voters, as something for people to think about as they went inside to cast their midterm election ballot.

The ten billboards posed a question to those who walked past — “Can you see me now?”

(WOWK 13 News file/Taken by Digital Reporter Amanda Barber)

Denise Hanson, the West Virginia Coordinator for “Can you see me now,” lost her son Greg to an overdose. Since then, she has worked tirelessly to help others through their recovery.

“He really was my hero,” Hanson said. “It is devastating what this disease has done in our community, what the opioids have done. But there is a way out, and this is just a way to show people. You know, we’ve lost so many. But even if you are addicted to opiates or anything, there is a way out, and there is life after recovery.”