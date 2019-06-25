Canadian man wanted for raping Huntington woman caught at Atlanta airport

This June 2019 booking photo released by the Clayton County (Ga.) Sheriff’s Office shows Jordan Anthony Doswell, of Toronto, Canada. Doswell, suspected of raping a woman in West Virginia, was caught Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Atlanta airport. (Clayton County (Ga.) Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — A Toronto man suspected of raping a woman in West Virginia was caught at the Atlanta airport.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 34-year-old Jordan Anthony Doswell was identified as a fugitive Sunday and arrested by Atlanta police at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says Doswell broke into a woman’s home in Huntington, West Virginia in September and raped her.

The outlet says Doswell is a “special constable” in Canada. Special constables are generally auxiliary officers tasked with security or peacekeeping duties. A Toronto police statement Tuesday says Doswell is not a police employee “but does work for Toronto Community Housing which is based in Toronto, Ontario.”

Doswell remains in the Clayton County Jail awaiting extradition to West Virginia.

