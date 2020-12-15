Cancer patient in desperate search for missing dog

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Zhanna is a white standard poodle who has been a part of the Nestmann family for 12 years. This past Friday, she went missing.

“Every time I open the front door, I expect her to be there and she’s not. I just want her to come home,” said David Nestmann.

David and his wife, Ashley, welcomed Zhanna to the family after Ashley was diagnosed with an aggressive type of cancer.

“We got her not long after that and she’s been good for everyone. She’s just amazing,” said Ashley.

Zhanna was more than just a companion; she provided the comfort needed to get through the tough times.

Sadly, four days ago, Ashley let Zhanna out, like she normally does, but Zhanna never came back. Ashley is concerned for Zhanna’s health as she is sensitive to the food she eats.

“We’d love to have her back and if she’s not okay, we’d like to know that too. It’s just a mystery…” said Ashley.

Zhanna is a white standard poodle and weighs around 40 pounds. She was last seen in the South Hills neighborhood of Charleston. If you have seen her, contact David and Ashley Nestmann at 304-382-8158.

