CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With a 48 to 47 vote, businesswoman Kathy Rubio celebrated her victory over incumbent Robert Sheets. However, that could change in the near future.

By request of the Kanawha County Commission, sitting as the Board of Canvassers, Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick reviewed and confirmed five additional ballots are still yet to be tallied in this race.

These consist of four provisional ballots and one absentee, and they will be reviewed by the commission Monday morning to determine whether they should be counted.

We spoke with Rubio about her thoughts on what this could mean for her campaign. She says, she hopes it will “remain the same.”

I also spoke with Sheets on possibly being named the winner after the votes are tallied. He says “he’d be thankful” but he feels the reason it was so close, to begin with, was because of the low voter turnout.

With the results being so close, just a few ballots could shift the scales to be in Sheets’ favor, but what happens when those scales even out? And for that, we went to the county clerk’s office for some answers.

If it ends in the tie. That’s up to the city how they want to handle a tie. Some people have a runoff, some people flip a coin, it just depends. That’s up to the city of Charleston. Vera McCormick, Kanawha County Clerk

Additional absentee ballots could be received between now and Monday morning, but so far only five have been determined to affect this race.