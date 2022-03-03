CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — There are new developments concerning who will fill the late Commissioner Nancy Cartmill’s seat.

There are four candidates running as Republicans for the district three seat, and one Democrat.

The Supervisor for Voters for the county rolled bingo numbers assigned to each candidate to determine the order.

Those Republican candidates include Kim Cooper, Caleb Gibson, Phil Parlock, and John Mandt, Jr.

Bob Bailey is running for the seat as a Democrat.

Those we spoke with say there is some debate about what advantages the order on the ballot may present.

“Skimming down the ballot, you see the first name, you mark it. There’s some who think it’s worth ten percent of the vote. I’m not really sure because on a race like this I think a lot of it is name recognition and people will look for who they want to vote for,” says Jim Morgan, President of the Cabell County Commission.

These names will appear on the May primary ballot.

From here, the two remaining commissioners still need to name a temporary replacement until the new person gets sworn in following the November election.