Candlelight Vigil held for Charleston business owner

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Dozens gathered outside of “Top’s Off Barber Shop” on Hale Street in Charleston, for a candlelight vigil.

The vigil was for the barber shop’s owner Scott Spencer. Spencer was only 44 when he suddenly passed away on Sunday. Many at the vigil spoke about his life and what he meant to the community.

the barber shop will remain open, and the vigil’s organizer says that’s what Spencer would have wanted.

#HAPPENINGNOW: A candlelight vigil for the owner of Tops Off Barber Shop, Scott Spencer. People sharing their testimonies of his life and what he meant to his community. More tonight on @WOWK13News. pic.twitter.com/Kz1pqrzgIv — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) October 30, 2020

“If you can come and support him in memory of Scott, and keep his dream come true in the Charleston community, that would be amazing and that would mean the world to his wife and his girls.” Melissa Pemberton, Vigil Organizer

There is still no word on the cause of Spencer’s death.