Candlelight Vigil held for Charleston business owner

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Dozens gathered outside of “Top’s Off Barber Shop” on Hale Street in Charleston, for a candlelight vigil.

The vigil was for the barber shop’s owner Scott Spencer. Spencer was only 44 when he suddenly passed away on Sunday. Many at the vigil spoke about his life and what he meant to the community.
the barber shop will remain open, and the vigil’s organizer says that’s what Spencer would have wanted.

“If you can come and support him in memory of Scott, and keep his dream come true in the Charleston community, that would be amazing and that would mean the world to his wife and his girls.”

Melissa Pemberton, Vigil Organizer

There is still no word on the cause of Spencer’s death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS