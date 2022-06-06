SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A man who respected everyone and who always had a smile on his face was honored with a candlelight vigil at the Nicholas County Courthouse.

Hugs, tears, and even some laughs were shared as the community paused to show its collective support.

In the crowd was Deputy Tom Baker’s young neighbor Avery Walton. She is a neighbor, and her family shares a garden with Baker’s family.

“He always made a joke out of everything, and you never saw him not smiling, he always had the biggest smile on his face,” when asked what she will remember most about him she said, “definitely his smile, definitely, and he always had a good attitude about things.”

“He was just a good boy all around, he liked to farm, and he liked to do this, he liked to hunt, fish, he did it all,” John Walton said. He and his wife Kim brought the candles to the courthouse early Sunday evening to light in their neighbor’s honor.

Nicholas County Sheriff W.F. Nunley II also spoke to the crowd Sunday evening. He said that Deputy Baker was a man of deep faith.

“I don’t know anybody that couldn’t have a conversation with Tom and not like him. He always had a smile on his face, he was always joking around he always tried to treat people just the way he wanted to be treated,” he told 13 News.

Deputy Baker had been in law enforcement in some capacity most of his adult life. Though there were times he did venture to the private sector, something always brought him back to the badge.

He was an excellent man, he was an excellent friend to Nicholas County, you never saw him without a smile,” Nicholas County Commissioner Garett Cole told 13 News. “It’s just wrecked this community; this community has come out in great support of Deputy Baker.”

Deputy Baker leaves behind a wife and children, a large extended family, and many friends.

Funeral services for Deputy Baker will happen this Wednesday at the Summersville Armory. Visitation will begin at noon and end at 5 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 5 pm and will be followed by his burial.