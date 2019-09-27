Candlelight vigil held for victim of deadly shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Eyes filled with tears gathered in Downtown Huntington Thursday night to pay tribute a young man whose life was taken during a fatal shooting this past weekend.

Thirty-nine-year-old Sontezz Lomax died Saturday night on the 800 block of 4th Avenue in front of The Lantern, a local bar in the downtown area.

Friends and family gathered in front of the bar Thursday to hold a candlelight vigil in his memory.

Those who knew him best told WOWK 13 News he was a kind person who would give anyone the shirt off his back.

His aunt who was one of the organizers of the event wants to see justice done for her nephew.

“I know there is someone out there who knows something. just come forward. . . .I wasn’t going to let this go to rest. My nephew wasn’t going to be another person another statistic-and just got killed and they forgot about it. They are not going to forget about this,” said Tracie Mabrey, Sontezz Lomax’s aunt.

At this times there is no report of arrest being made in relation to the incident this past weekend.