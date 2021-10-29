Candlelight vigil held for woman and unborn child in Boone County

RACINE, WV (WOWK) – A community came together to celebrate the life of a young woman and her unborn child, both killed in a senseless act of violence. Family and friends held a candlelight vigil after they were shot and killed in Boone County last week.

“Ashley has had a big impact on people around here. I mean even if it’s just being friends with her growing up, or just seeing her at the local store, ya know she always had a smile,” said Judith Green, a close friend of Ashley Goad.

It was an emotional night at the John Slack Park in Racine, as the community mourns the loss of Ashley Goad and her unborn child she planned on naming Kenneth. “She was just born with a motherly instinct you might as well say. She would’ve been amazing,” added Green.

The rain didn’t stop dozens from showing up to remember a life cut short. “It’s showing love and showing that people do love each other. And it’s the kind of love we need to have with each other,” said Minister Roger Dean Halstead who spoke at the vigil.

Green says she hopes Goad’s family gets the justice they deserve. “I mean they didn’t deserve this. She still had a whole life ahead of her,” she said.

A glimmer of light on a dark situation to remember the life of Ashley and Kenneth. “Just never forget them. Never take a single day for granted. And definitely hold the ones you love close to you,” said Green.

Mitchell Hughes, of Racine, is being charged with two counts of First Degree Murder. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says Hughes and Goad did not know each other, and the investigation is ongoing.

