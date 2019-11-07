Can’t afford your prescriptions? This online pharmacy start up has you covered

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Two University of Charleston Pharmacy students have a vision to solve the problem of rising prescription drug costs in the United States. Obiechina Ezekwesili and Darlene Fatunbi are the founders and owners of Velox Pharmacy Solutions, or Velox Rx.

Obiechina Ezekwesli spent the first 6 years of his life in Nigeria before he and his family traveled to the United States to pursue a better life. He earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he also met his fiance Darlene Fatunbi.





My father died when I was 3, so my mom and my aunt raised my brother and I, and I’ve always had determination in me to be somebody, seeing my mom and my aunt work so hard to raise us put a fire in me.” Obiechina Ezekwesili

Velox Rx says it offers its services to a wide variety of people. They are willing to help the uninsured, under-insured, people who have just lost their insurance, or kicked off of their parents’ insurance, and even people who are fully insured and just want to get their prescriptions at a lower rate.

Through Velox Pharmacy Solutions, patients pay the wholesale cost of the drug, which is often pennies on the dollar.

They are attempting to disrupt a multi-billion dollar market. And they are starting right here in the mountain state.

My goal is to take my passion, and put it into something that could make a difference, I could either go back to Texas and become another business owner, or I can stay here in Charleston and be intertwined in the fabric of Charleston and how it rises, I want to be a part of that story.” Obiechina Ezekwesili

You can learn more about Velox Pharmacy Solutions on its website.