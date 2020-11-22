Capital Jet Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An employee at the Capital Jet Center, the Airport’s Fixed Based Operator, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Yeager Airport officials say the employee last worked on Friday, Nov. 20, and say they believe the was not contracted at the airport.
Officials also say travelers who went through Capital Jet Center are not at risk for catching the virus due to the airport following all guidelines and safety protocols. They say all employees wore masks at all times while on the property.
Yeager Airport staff have conducted sanitization produces and will continue to follow safety protocols such as socially distancing, wearing masks, and daily temperature checks.
“Our thoughts are with the employee and we’re hopeful the employee will have a rapid recovery. The health and safety of our employees and customers remain our top priority.”Nick Keller, Yeager Airport Director & CEO
