Capito and Miller host Girls in STEM event with NASA

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Today in Mercer County Elementary Schools, young girls got the chance to shoot for the stars and speak with a female astronaut.

West Virginia Senator Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV), along with Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) organized the event to promote interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs for girls at a young age.

NASA Astronaut Loral O’Hara spoke to students virtually on the future of girls in space.

“In a couple of years, you’re going to be able to walk outside, look out at the moon and there will be people there…Next time you look at the moon think about how that is going to feel. There are exciting things coming, and we are all apart of it and we cannot wait for you guys to finish school and come join us.” NASA Astronau, Loral O’Hara

The students were able to ask O’Hara questions about her time in space in hope of sparking interest in STEM education and careers.

