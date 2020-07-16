Capitol and Hale Streets closed this weekend for outdoor dining

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Some blocks of Capitol and Hale Streets will be closed this weekend to allow additional outdoor dining.

The closure will happen from 7 a.m. Friday, July 17 to 7 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, according to the City of Charleston.

Capitol Street and Hale Street will be closed from the Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street.

One lane will be open on Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge.

Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open.

Emergency service personnel will have access to Capitol Street and Hale Street throughout the closure.

Restaurants will provide tables, chairs, and tents in order to serve customers outside of their establishments. All items will be sanitized in accordance with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department guidelines. Quarrier Street will have bagged meters that are reserved for those picking up take-out orders.

City officials will work with business owners throughout the City in the coming weeks to identify additional locations for outdoor dining street closures.

