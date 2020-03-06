Capitol High School JROTC set to host ‘Dirty Leprechaun Race’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Feelin’ lucky? If so, we have just the challenge for you! It’s called the Dirty Leprechaun Race and it’s drawing adrenaline junkies from all across the tri-state who are vying for a pot of gold.

Swinging into the Capital High School Junior ROTC obstacle course – climbing up, over and through all the obstacles. This is something almost 200 people will be doing Saturday at the second annual “Dirty Leprechaun” race.

“It’s gonna be challenging, but I’m telling you if you make it you’re going to be extremely proud of yourself,” says Robert Riley, Army Instructor for the JROTC program at Capital High School. “You always need to leave a legacy, no matter what you do, how do you want to be remembered? and getting this course built is my legacy that I want to leave behind.”

“I did it last year and since then my involvement has been helping with the course, sharing it and getting people involved,” says participant Holly Finney.

This year, Holly has been very active in getting new people who might be scared to try it involved. She says the best part is seeing the camaraderie this event creates.

“I think its important to have events for people to go to other than people sitting at home watching tv or playing video games…this is an alternative for your Saturday morning,” Finney says. “I love the obstacles and I love last year when we got to this part of the course there was the ROTC kids and they were here cheering you on.”

After the course, racers will run up through the mountains, then back down and through the last tunnel.

You’re not competing against anyone else but yourself. So get off the couch and come do it,” Finney says.

The race begins at 9 a.m. sharp this Saturday, March 7. Sign-ups are closed for this year’s race, but they are accepting walk-ins. The small registration fee goes to benefit the JROTC program. Anyone wanting to participate can meet at the ROTC course at Capital High School by 9 a.m. sharp.

