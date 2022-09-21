CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Wednesday is the United Way’s Annual Day of Caring where hundreds of volunteers all over the country work on improvement and service projects in communities.

One of the sites at which volunteers were helping out was the Capitol Market in Charleston. Volunteers from TC Energy and other local businesses helped get the market set up for their prime-time fall season.

The Capitol Market has a small but mighty staff of only two full-time employees, so with the help of today’s volunteers, they will be able to get some much need work done. “They’re going to be pressure washing, deep cleaning, perimeter cleaning, painting, staining, all of the things that are like yeah we’ll get to that eventually but just really never had the opportunity to do. So we’re tremendously grateful to the United Way, one for organizing it and two, the cadre of volunteers we have from TC Energy that are helping us tackle that long list of things that need to get done,” said Evan Osborn, the Executive Director of Capitol Market.

Osborn goes on to say, “Our mission is really to lift up famers, support small businesses and be that community hub for everyone in Charleston and the surrounding area. And when it comes down to it we want to make sure we’re putting our fresh face forward, all of the things that go into making the market so special they don’t happen in a vacuum and this is really a chance for us to polish up the market and really make sure that we’re looking incredible going into our fall season.”

Participants have also been collecting nonperishable food items for the United Way’s senior food boxes leading up to this year’s day of caring.