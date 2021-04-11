Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Capitol Market returns for Sunday shoppers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A favorite city market is now open an extra day on weekends for customers to enjoy.

Capitol Market is now open on Sundays and customers say they’ve been waiting days to shop. A lot of people were out shopping for gardening supplies for the spring and summer.

“I been here two or three times in the past week. I am extremely overwhelmed, glad the market is open. It’s local, it’s close. I don’t have to travel very far and all my needs are met right here,” Gerald King, who was shopping at the market said.

The market is open from 12-5 p,m. on Sundays.

