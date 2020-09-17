Capitol Market’s annual Market Mixer canceled for 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This year’s Market Mixer at the Capitol Market in Charleston has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The staff and board of the market say they have determined canceling the event as the “safest and most responsible action” due to the rate of spread for COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The decision comes after Kanawha County moved to red on the state’s County Alert System Wednesday.

Officials say Capitol Market is a non-profit organization and covers most of its needs through the annual Market Mixer. The funds raised support small businesses and local farmers and create a community space.

Capitol Market organizers say they plan to host a Market Mixer event in 2021, depending on the status of the pandemic in the coming year. They are also planning for alternative fundraising efforts for this year.

To see what other events in the tri-state have been canceled or postponed, visit the cancellations page on our website.

