Capitol YouthBuild helps bring trade skills back to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Construction and other trades seem to be a dying profession. With many teens and high school graduates off to college, these labor-intensive jobs are becoming less popular. But Capitol YouthBuild, a local non-profit organization, is hoping to change that.

The non-profit works with at-risk youth, ages 16 to 24 in Kanawha county, and helps them acquire marketable job skills in the construction trade, while also helping them get their GED. One of the places they focus on re-building is the west-side of Charleston.











I love being here on the west-side, a lot of our youth are from the west side, and I want them to be here and work in their own community and build pride in their community.” Clayton Hamilton, Worksite supervisor for Capitol YouthBuild



And students earn at least minimum wage for job training, putting the skills that they learn in the classroom to good use.

24-year-old Quinton Lucas has been in the Capitol YouthBuild program for 6 months and encourages anyone struggling to seek out this opportunity. “It’s really beneficial and they’ll help you get your life together, cause the staff there are really good people, and they are always there for you, they can help you get housing, they can help you get anything you need,” said Lucas.

And there’s a huge potential to find work in the construction trades, as the number of retiring master builders grows. According to the website “Workopolis”, six skilled trades can pay more than $75,000 a year. They include carpenters, welders, plumbers, painters, electricians, and ironworkers – and all are gender-neutral.

Capitol YouthBuild is always looking for new students, and are willing to help anyone who reaches out to them. For more information, visit their website.