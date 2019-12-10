Capt. Ray Cornwell speaks ahead of taking over as interim police chief

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — As we reported on Monday, December 10, 2019, Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial will soon have a new title – City Manager.

Current Huntington Police Captain Ray Cornwell will take over as Interim Chief when Dial takes on his new position on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Cornwell has served as Interim Chief in the past, is an almost 24-year veteran of the Huntington Police Force, and says the mission is the same: to protect and serve the citizens of Huntington.

“I’m excited to try to keep the momentum going that we have at the Huntington Police Department,” Cornwell said. “I feel like we’re really doing some good things and moving in a positive direction.

Cornwell has also not ruled out applying for the job himself.

“If it looks like there’s some good solid applicants in there that I think could take the department on to the next level, I’ll probably stay right where I’m at [as a captain],” said Cornwell. “Depending on what we’re looking at, I may throw my name in the hat, but ultimately it’s the mayor’s decision.”