Car and coal truck collide in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash in Kanawha County.

The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. on Cabin Creek Road at Pullensville Lane in the Giles area just north of Eskdale in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say a coal truck and a car collided. Injuries are reported, but it’s unknown how many there are, or the extent of them.

However, entrapment is being reported.

Cabin Creek Road is shut down while crews work to clear the wreckage.

Cabin Creek Fire, East Bank Fire, Kanawha County EMS, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the scene.