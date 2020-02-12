Car crashes into Ashland Elks Lodge

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — It was a scary moment for patrons inside the Ashland Elks Lodge #350 after a car crashed into the building on the morning of Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

First responders say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Ashland Fire Department Deputy Chief Stephen Alley says nobody was seriously hurt, but that the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

“We don’t know if there was a prior medical issue that caused it, but it does appear that it was an accident,” said Deputy Chief Alley.

A witness says it appears the driver blacked out while pulling into the parking lot, put her foot on the gas pedal, and smashed into the building.

“There was a few of us in the club room at the time and it just sounded like a big bomb going off,” said William Grace, who is the manager of the Ashland Elks. “The next thing you know, we have a car sitting on our dance floor.”

Officials with the Elks say the building didn’t suffer any structural damage and they hope to continue serving the public as soon as they clean up the mess inside. Grace says the building was also struck by a driver last year.

