A car has crashed into a home in Huntington (Photo Courtesy: Shortness Varney)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene after a car crashed into a home in Huntington.

The incident happened Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 on 31st street near the bridge.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There is no word yet if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene and will update this article as more details become available.