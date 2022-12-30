UPDATE: (1:40 P.M. Friday, Dec. 30) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says no charges will be filed against the driver who crashed after swerving to avoid a fallen tree.

UPDATE: (12:30 P.M. Friday, Dec. 30) – Family members and authorities tell WOWK 13 News the elderly woman who lives at the home and was inside at the time of the crash was not injured.

SISSONVILLE, WV. (WOWK) – A car crashed into a second-story porch on the 3700 block of Sissonville Drive this morning, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

Dispatchers tell 13 News there doesn’t appear to be any structural damage to the home itself. Crews at the scene say the driver is not injured.

Officials say the driver swerved to miss a tree in the road, but hit it, spun out and crashed into the porch.