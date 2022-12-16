BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says the driver of a car crashed into a post office on Friday in Barboursville, West Virginia.

The crash happened at the post office at 680 Central Ave. in Barboursville.

No one was injured, dispatchers say. Cabell 911 cannot confirm the seriousness of damages to the building.

Barboursville Police Department (BPD) handled the report. Cabell 911 says that when BPD arrived, they canceled responses from paramedics and the fire department.

Dispatchers say they believe the crash was “not too severe.”

There is no other information at this time.