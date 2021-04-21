Good News with 13
Car dealership customers ‘share the love’ with local animal shelter

by: Christopher Holtzapfel, 13 News Photojournalist

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Mountain State animal shelter is receiving a much-needed financial boost thanks to a national campaign.

The “Subaru Share the Love Campaign” and River City Subaru are sharing the community’s love with two local non-profits. Little Victories Animal Rescue IN Ona was presented with more than $11,000.

“Being able to have this money will help us in so many different ways. We’ll be able to use it towards vetting and anything else that may come up unexpectantly like the past nine weeks have been full of unexpected expenses,” said Stephanie Howell with Little Victories.

Customers who purchased a new Subaru between November and January could chose one of four national charities or one of two local charities to support. Subaru donates $250 for each new vehicle sold.

The Ronald McDonald House of Huntington also received a check for more than $16,000.

