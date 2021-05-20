Car enthusiasts celebrate return of Rod Run & Doo Wop

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Automotive beauties like these will line Kanawha Boulevard for the 15th Rod Run and Doo Wop October 7 through October 9.

And Noel Richardson of South Charleston can’t wait.

“Oh I love it, I love the people,” he said. “Charleston just opens up for everybody. I meet so many wonderful people from out of state from out of town.”

He’s brought his 1970 Pontiac Firebird Espirit to the car show ever since it started.

“This is the only car I ever bought brand new. Purchased this car from Jim White Pontiac in Santa Monica, California and I’ve had it ever since,” Richardson said.

The car show hasn’t been held since 2019 when visitors came from 13 states and Canada.

Mayor Amy Goodwin said organizers made the right call to cancel in 2020.

“They did the right thing last year because they wanted to take care of our families and I appreciate that. But now the lights are back on, the doors are open,” Goodwin said.

The popular cruise-in will be held Wednesday October 6 along Corridor G.

“I’ve been in this car hobby for many, many years and some of the people I only see once a year when they come to our show,” said Rod Run and Doo Wop President Jack Jarvis.

Two years ago there were 865 cars at the Rod Run and Doo Wop. This year, it’s limited to 500, and drivers must pre-register but that could change.

Organizers worked with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to come up with a plan, and if things continue to improve they hope to get the green light to add more cars.

And with a $2 million to $3 million economic impact, the city is certainly happy to have the show back.

There will be live music on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and a big fireworks show on Saturday night!

WOWK-TV 13 is a proud television sponsor of this year’s Rod Run and Doo Wop.

Follow Rob Macko on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.