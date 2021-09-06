Car enthusiasts cruise to car show at WV State Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hundreds of car enthusiasts from around the country drove to the grounds of the West Virginia State Capitol this Labor Day for the Golden Oldies 43rd Annual Labor Day Car Show.

More than 200 vehicles and their crews celebrated the 43rd year of showing off and winning the bragging rights for the best show of the Golden Oldies Street Rod.

We asked one judge, “how do you pick the winning ride?”

“A nice bright vehicle, clean under the hood and the interior, will make you a car show winner,” says Roger Sharp with the Golden Oldies Street Rod Association.

If you missed the Labor Day car show, the next big car show of the year is the “Rod, Run and Doo Wop in Charleston the first week of October.