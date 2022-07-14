UPDATE (July 14, 2022, at 4:15 p.m.): A man is dead after a car fell on top of him while doing maintenance underneath the vehicle, according to responders at the scene. The incident happened on Hughes Street in Huntington.

Crews say the man was working under a car when the jack suddenly release. He was trapped under the vehicle and died on the scene.

13 News Reporter Lane Ball is on the scene talking with investigators.

