Car fire spreads to house in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Multiple fire departments worked to put out a house fire in Huntington, West Virginia that started as a car fire in a garage. The fire was reported on the 4000 block of Siders Avenue at around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

The Huntington Fire Department, Barboursville Fire Department, and Cabell County EMS all responded to the scene. The family has been evacuated from the home and no injuries have been reported at this time. Neighbors say they heard a loud bang before the house caught fire.

One neighboring garage sustained some damage from the fire. The fire is currently under control, and the cause is under investigation.

Photo Courtesy of Diana Arnn

Photo Courtesy of Diana Arnn





Photo Courtesy of Diana Arnn

Photo Courtesy of Diana Arnn

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.