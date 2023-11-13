UPDATE (9:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13): Dispatchers say one person is dead after a vehicle flipped on its top on Charleston’s West Side Monday morning.

The name of the person who died has not been released at this time.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of an accident on Charleston’s West Side Monday morning.

Kanawha County Metro 911 says that the accident involved three vehicles in the area of Washington St. West and Crescent Rd.

13 News crews can clearly see that one of the vehicles is flipped on its top.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

We will provide updates as new information becomes available.