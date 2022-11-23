CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) says it responded to a crash on Big Tyler Road in the Cross Lanes area Tuesday night.

A car hit a telephone pole and a house on Big Tyler Road, TMVFD says.

(Photo courtesy of TMVFD)

(Photo courtesy of TMVFD)

(Photo courtesy of TMVFD)

The occupant or occupants of the vehicle had minor injuries, according to TMVFD.

Officials say there was structural damage to the house. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

Responders were able to clear the scene around 9:17 p.m., TMVFD said in a Facebook post.