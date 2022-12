CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m.

Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro Police Department.

Dispatchers cannot provide additional details at this time.