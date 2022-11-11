This viewer photo shows a car that ran into Beard Mortuary in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington.

Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on 3rd Ave.

One person was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

One of Beard Mortuary’s owners tells 13 News that nobody inside the business was injured, but the front of the building did sustain damage.