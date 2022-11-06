HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Fire Department and Huntington Highway Safety Office held a free Child Safety Seat Event at the West Huntington Fire Station on Saturday.

At the event, they inspected the condition of the seats, checked for recalls, and made sure parents had the right seat for the child’s weight and height.

“We’re also checking to make sure it’s not expired — seats do expire,” said Beau Evans, Traffic Safety Director for the City of Huntington. “They have an expiration date listed on them. Typically, the rule of thumb is six years.”

Event organizers also showed parents how to properly install the car seats, like making sure that it barely moves when secured.

Evans says those who had seats that did not fall under proper regulation were given brand new seats that did.

“It’s something that parents may not be comfortable doing by themselves, so it’s something that we try to offer to the community,” he said. “Almost half of the car seats ever installed are installed incorrectly. It could be a deadly situation if not installed properly.”

Anyone who missed today’s event can click here for a list of locations to get car seats checked.