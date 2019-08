NITRO, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department says a car and train collided at the intersection of Route 25 and McJunkin Road in the Nitro, West Virginia after 4:00 PM on Friday, August 9th, 2019.

Deputies say it is unknown if there are injuries at this time. The occupant of the car is out of the vehicle. Traffic is backing up on Route 25.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.