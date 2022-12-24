CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When inclement weather strikes, we usually advise that people stay in their homes and try to keep warm. However, for some, like those experiencing homelessness, do not have a choice but to brave the hazardous conditions.

Fortunately in Charleston, the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) Team is actively looking for these individuals, trying to get them the help they need.

For the CARE Team, this is not just a seasonal job but when snow and icy weather hits, it pushes them to get people off the streets quickly.

CARE Team Director Taryn Wherry tells 13 News, “On days like today when you can literally die within minutes on the streets, it’s just really important to get people to places that are warm, sheltered, and facilities that care and can help them.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With help from the Charleston Police Department, the CARE Team checked several spots where people try to stay out of the cold, offering to help them.

Several locations opened their doors including the Salvation Army, which will have warming stations open through the holiday weekend, and also some local emergency shelters such as Union Mission and the Sojourners Women’s Shelter.

For members of the CARE Team, making sure people are safe is well worth getting out in the inclement weather.