CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A career center in Charleston with significant black history is set to close this summer.

The Garnet Career Center used to be a black high school in Charleston, but now the career center will be closing mostly due to enrollment issues.

Former students of Garnet High School like Don Epps, say they hate to see the career center go.

“Kind of stings a little bit,” Don Epps, Chairman of the Garnet High School Alumni Association said.

Epps walked the halls of Garnet High school from 1952 to 1955 and now serves as the Chairman of the Garnet High School Alumni Association. He says what he remembers most about the school is the comradery.

“The school itself. Teachers were great. The activities were great and being with people who are of your own color was great and the comradery and the love and the brotherhood was great,” Epps said.

The Garnet Career Center has four programs: automotive technology, phlebotomy technician, medical assisting, and practical nursing. All four of them will transfer to the Ben Franklin Career Center in Dunbar.

“That decision was made due to some low enrollment numbers and the fact that the current Garnet Career Center does cost quite a bit to maintain the way we need to for those four existing programs,” Briana Warner, with Kanawha County Schools said.

However, all may not be lost.

“We are currently in talks with the alumni association about how we can maybe work with them to transfer this property if we are able to or let them utilize it moving forward,” Warner said.

“It is of interest, and we are considering, and we are trying to make a decision,” Epps said.

Epps says he cares about most is the younger generation who might miss out on their black heritage.

“There’s not much for them to lean back on to try to understand what their black heritage is. So, you have these teenagers that are coming up and going to the different schools and they have no idea what as to maybe why some people are the way they are,” Epps said.

The building can’t be torn down because it’s on the National Register of Historic Places.