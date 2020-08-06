Cars in line hours before food distribution begins

Cars line up early on Thursday, August 6, 2020 for the Farmers to Families Food Box program at Walmart in South Point, OH (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo/Shannon Litton)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Food insecurity has always been an issue many in our Tri-State have always had to worry about. The “Farmers to Families Food Boxes” program in Lawrence County is trying to make access to food easier for residents as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a partnership between the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization in partnership with the Ohio Foodbank Association.

The program started in Ironton back in June 2020 as a a way to help families put food on the table a little easier. Since then, one day per week, residents have had the opportunity to get their hands on fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairy. The program will continue each Thursday at 10 am through the month of August.

Cars started lining up as early as 5:20 am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 for an event that isn’t set to start until 10 am. As of 6:40 am, dozens of cars were lined up on the parking lot.

The food distribution goes on until supplies run out and it’s on a first-come, first-serve basis. All residents need to do is show a photo ID or utility bill to prove they live in Lawrence County when they pick up their food box.

