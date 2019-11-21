Live Now
Carter County deputies search for missing 14-year-old

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 14-year-old Sierra Liles from Olive Hill, Kentucky

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WOWK) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 14-year-old Sierra Liles from Olive Hill, Kentucky. Liles was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

According to authorities, Liles is 5’5″ tall, weighs around 125 pounds, has blueish-green eyes and brown hair with a red tint. Her grandmother says she want to wake her up at 6:30 a.m. and noticed her bedroom window was open and Liles was nowhere to be found.

If you have any information regarding Liles, please contact the Olive Hill Police Department at 606-286-2551.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

