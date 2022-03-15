CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Carter County man was arrested by the Kentucky State Police’s Electronic Crime Branch relating to a “child sexual abuse material investigation.”

The KSP says that Larry David Lewis, 37, was arrested on Mar. 15, 2022, as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

They say the investigation started after Lewis was found to be distributing sexually explicit images online. A search warrant was then executed off of US-60.

The equipment that was used by Lewis was taken to the KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

According to a press release, Lewis is being charged with 12 counts of Possessing Matter Portraying a Minor under the Age of Twelve in a Sexual Performance, a charge that can warrant up to 10 years in prison, and one count of Possessing Matter Portraying a Minor Over the Age of Twelve in a Sexual Performance which can also warrant up to 10 years in prison.

This investigation is ongoing.