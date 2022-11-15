CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Parents in Carter County say they’re scrambling after the school district cut school bus routes this week due to staffing shortages and bus drivers being sick.

These cuts impact students at Prichard Elementary School, East Carter Middle and East Carter High School, Tygart Creek Elementary, West Carter Middle and West Carter High School.

“Of course, all year long we’ve been dealing with staffing issues in multiple areas – subs, some teaching positions, food service, custodians, and of course bus drivers. And unlike other positions where you can just bring people in, if you don’t have folks that have that training, you can’t just bring in bus drivers,” says Paul Green, the Superintendent for Carter County Schools.

He also says parents will have to find another way to get their students to school but students will not be penalized if they have to miss school or for being late.

One parent, Deborah Miller, who had to take off to pick her child up says this is an inconvenience.

“Definitely when the bus shortage comes along – it affects working people. Having to take time on my lunch break to go pick up my son and then having to scramble to figure out how I’m going to get him home, who’s going to watch him if I don’t have that part of the day planned,” explained Miller.

The superintendent says – if this issue continues – those impacted this week will likely not be affected again because they’re planning to alternate which route gets cut to make things fair and easy on parents.