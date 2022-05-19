KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Welding students at Carver Career and Technical Education Center designed a scrap metal Mothman, and it is up for auction.

The team of students completed the construction in 14 days. Its overall height is 54 inches, width is 75 inches, length is 64 inches and weight is about 250 to 300 pounds.

(Photo courtesy of Kanawha County Schools)

(Photo courtesy of Kanawha County Schools)

(Photo courtesy of Kanawha County Schools)

(Photo courtesy of Kanawha County Schools)

Designers of the Mothman included Emily Bird, Hunter Morris, Nick Jones, Chase Weaver and Brackston Allen.

To place a bid, visit the webpage on Charity Auctions Today.

No shipping options are available. The winning bidder will need to arrange pick up and transportation of the item.