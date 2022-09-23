HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man accused of hitting a 14-year-old while driving under the influence was in court today, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Matthew Jenkins is facing several charges related to the crash including DUI Causing Bodily Injury, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Obstructing an Officer.

The victim, Christopher Andrews, tells 13 News he was walking with a friend when he was hit by a car and sent into a creek. He says “everything happened so fast.”

“I had looked up, and I seen a blue jeep flying up behind her and I said, ‘I love you, I’ll see you when I get back,'” Andrews says. “That’s when I took a step and a half back, and that’s the last thing I remember before getting hit.”

Andrews spent several days in the hospital and has multiple injuries. His mother Tabitha Burd says they aren’t sure what the long-term impact of his injuries will be.

According to a Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy who testified in court today, Jenkins later returned to the scene. Police say he allegedly refused to cooperate and they had to get a search warrant to draw his blood.

“He was aggressive, wasn’t complying, didn’t want to answer my questions. Had an aggressive attitude – huffing and puffing,” said Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Beckett.

Jenkins case has been sent to a grand jury.