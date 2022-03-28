KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County teacher accused of abusing a special needs student was in court on Monday.

Nancy Boggs’ attorneys asked for a continuance in her case where she faces nearly two dozen charges including battery and verbal abuse of a child who is not able to communicate.

Investigators say the incidents happened when she was working at Holz Elementary School.

Judge Maryclaire Akers continued the case until June 27 so that Boggs can have a medical evaluation.

Just last week, Governor Jim Justice signed two bills into law that will give more protections to students strengthen penalties against teachers who break the law. Those bills were prompted by this case.