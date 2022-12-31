KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association treated a cat who was in a house fire that left her owner in the hospital and killed three other cats.

The cat, named “Nyla,” had melted plastic on her face and severe burns in multiple places. Officials with the shelter say she is lucky to be alive.

The KCHA says it is treating Nyla for severe burns and pain. Fortunately, KCHA says her lungs are clear.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Shelter officials say that behind all the soot, she is a tabby cat. They say she is very talkative, loves treats, and allows them to bathe her daily.

Officials with the shelter remind the public that their donations help take care of animals like Nyla, keeping her well-fed and pain-free while she recovers from this tragedy.

“Your support means everything to helping these animals,” the KCHA says.