CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) – Celebrations took place today, Monday, Sept. 5 across the region for Labor Day.

The city of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, kicked off festivities with its annual Labor Day parade. The family of fallen Marine Corporal Jacob Moore served as the grand marshals for this year’s event.

Hundreds of people lined the streets for the event.

The parade entries included different floats from sports teams and clubs to local officials and other favorites. Residents say they enjoy the event and the opportunity to spend the day off with friends and family.

“It’s an awesome tradition,” says Rhonda Alley, Catlettsburg resident. “It’s been going on for more than 150 years. It’s a place you can come and run into your friends and family you don’t see every day.”

The festivities didn’t end with the parade. There were also crafts, vendors, carnival concessions, live music and more all day.