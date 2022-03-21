CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — On Friday, four marines lost their lives in a training exercise in Norway, when their aircraft — an MV 22 Osprey — crashed.

24-year-old Cpl. Jacob Moore was from our region in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

There is an overwhelming sense of loss from those who spoke with 13 News on Monday — from teachers who taught Moore in school, to the mayor of Catlettsburg, to veterans.

They tell 13 News they are proud of his service for our country.

Corporal Jacob Moore enlisted in the Marines in 2017 and graduated boot camp in 2018.

Those who knew him say they weren’t surprised by this based on his personality.

“He kind embodied all those characteristics–he was always taking care of other people and looking out for other people’s best interests,” says Christy Ford. Ford says she taught Moore’s Senior English class and remembers him fondly.

“Jacob was a neat kid. He was quiet but he was very funny. He had a great sense of humor. He was the guy that stood up for other people. I’ve called him the champion of the underdog because he didn’t like when people messed with kids that couldn’t defend themselves,” Ford says.

Ford remembers Moore as a leader, a good friend, and someone whom she says would always look to serve others.

“When one that you were pretty sure was going to be an awesome individual is taken too soon, it’s a blow,” Ford says.

The flag at Boyd County High School, where Moore graduated from in 2016, is lowered to half-staff in remembrance of him.

His loss is felt throughout the area.

“It means a lot to our town, and for someone to give their life for our lives… that says it all,” says Faith Day, mayor of Catlettsburg.

“It’s hard to find the right words, but this young man gave his life serving his country. And you don’t get any better than that. You know, it’s sad, but it’s something that you have to be proud of,” says Carl Boggs, commandant of Marine Corps League Detachment 1345.

While his family, friends, and community grieve Cpl. Jacob Moore’s loss, one message rings true:

“Speaking on behalf of Catlettsburg and the whole community — Boyd County — I believe they have everybody’s support, and anything that the family would need, they have our support,” Day says.

“The Marine Corps League stands behind its veterans, and if there’s anything we can do to help them, all they have to do is get in contact with us…We’ll do whatever the family requests of us to do,” Boggs says.

A communication chief for the Marine Corps tells 13 News they cannot confirm any details on when Cpl. Moore will return home at this point.

We will continue to update you on-air and online when we learn more.