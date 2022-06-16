ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police found child porn in his residence.

Ashland Police say they were assisted by Catlettsburg PD when they executed a search warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Darrin R. Rose, of Catlettsburg on Wednesday. They say they found multiple electronic images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material in Rose’s possession.

Rose was arrested and charged with possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12 and distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.

Police say they seized the electronic devices and sent them to the APD Cyber Crime Unit for further examination.

More charges are expected in this ongoing investigation.